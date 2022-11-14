Mon, Nov 14, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Probes August's Low

USDCHF Probes August’s Low

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar sank as traders reassessed the Fed’s stance in light of cooling inflation. A sharp fall below the daily support at 0.9740 prompted more buyers to bail out. Then strong momentum below 0.9500 was a sign that the reversal has caught the bulls off-guard, causing a mass liquidation. August’s low of 0.9370 is the next support but buyers could be wary of catching a falling knife. A bearish breakout would pave the way for a slide towards 0.9300. The support-turned-resistance 0.9500 is the first hurdle when the dust settles.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.