Wed, Nov 16, 2022 @ 04:35 GMT
Bitcoin Price Recovery Could Fade Above $17,500

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started an upside correction from the $15,540 zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $17,320 on the 4-hours chart.
  • The price could struggle to gain bullish momentum above $17,500 and $18,000.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD extended gains above 1.0400 and 1.1950 respectively.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price declined heavily against the US dollar after the collapse of FTX exchange. BTC/USD broke the $20,000 support and even spiked below the $16,000 level.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled below the $17,000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It traded as low as $15,543 before the bulls took a stand. Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the $16,500 resistance zone. There was a minor move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $22,286 swing high to $15,543 low.

On the upside, the price is facing a significant resistance at $17,350. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $17,320 on the same chart.

The next resistance sits near the $18,000 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $22,286 swing high to $15,543 low. A close above the $18,000 level may perhaps start another steady increase in the coming days.

In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $19,150 level. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $20,000 level.

On the downside, an initial support sits near the $16,150 level. The main breakdown support sits near the $15,500 zone. If there is a downside break, bitcoin might decline towards the $13,800 support in the coming days.

Economic Releases

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Oct 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +10.7%, versus +10.1% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Oct 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +6.4%, versus +6.5% previous.
  • US Retail Sales for Oct 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +1.0%, versus 0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

