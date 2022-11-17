XAGUSD: How High Can the Exchange Rate Rise?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A closer look at the 1H timeframe shows the marking of a large corrective wave b, which is part of the global zigzag. Correction b most likely takes the form of a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. The first four primary waves are completed, and the last wave is still under construction.

It is assumed that the primary wave Ⓩ will be a double zigzag of the intermediate degree (W)-(X)-(Y). After the end of the actionary wave (W), the price began an upward movement in the intervening wave (X). Like wave (W), intervening wave (X) can end in the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y.

The end of the bullish trend is expected near 22.420. At that level, wave (X) will be at 61.8% of wave (W).

An alternative markup scenario assumes that the XAGUSD currency pair has completed the construction of an ascending intervening wave (X) of the intermediate degree. As in the main version, it has the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y, only already fully completed.

Thus, in the next coming trading days, we can expect a drop in the value of XAGUSD and the formation of a bearish actionary wave (Y). Perhaps this wave will have a standard zigzag shape A-B-C, as shown in the chart.

The first target, where the bears are aimed, is located at the previous minimum of 17.538, which was marked by the actionary intermediate wave (W).