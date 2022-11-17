USDCHF Rebounds Near 2020 Support Trendline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCHF suffered a painful drop of 5% last week, but the 2020 support trendline came to the rescue, halting the freefall at a seven-month low of 0.9355.

Although in bearish territory, the RSI and the stochastics are pushing higher to exit the oversold region, reflecting fading selling forces.