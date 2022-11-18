Fri, Nov 18, 2022 @ 13:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Lacks Bullish Mood; Support at 0.8700

EURGBP Lacks Bullish Mood; Support at 0.8700

XM.com
By XM.com

EURGBP has been in a consolidation phase over the past two weeks, maintaining a foothold above the 0.8700 level and the support trendline drawn from the August low of 0.8338.

The momentum indicators currently reflect a neutral-to-bearish bias. The RSI and the MACD have been gradually diminishing over the past week, with the former looking for a break below its 50 neutral mark and the latter flirting with its red signal line. Meanwhile, the falling stochastics have yet to enter the oversold territory below 20, suggesting that bearish pressures may persist in the short term.

Still, as long as the price keeps trading within the bullish upper Bollinger area, there is potential for an upside reversal to test the nearby 0.8820 resistance territory. A decisive close above October’s high of 0.8860 could produce another leg up to 0.8925. Even higher, the pair will attempt to re-enter the 0.9000 territory with scope to reach the March ascending trendline currently seen near 0.9150.

On the downside, a step below 0.8700 could confirm additional losses towards the lower ascending trendline at 0.8630. If that floor cracks too, the pair may revisit October’s low of 0.8570 before meeting the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.8530. Moving lower, the focus will turn to the long-term 0.8470 familiar constraining zone.

In brief, EURGBP is showing no appetite for improvement, though it may postpone selling activities if it stands firm above 0.8700.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Importance of the US Dollar Index

The Original Gartley Pattern

Traits of a Successful Trader

How to Use Pivot Points

Treat Trading Like a Business

Exploring the Trend Line

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.