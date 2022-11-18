Fri, Nov 18, 2022 @ 13:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair is Rising above 1.0350

EUR/USD Pair is Rising above 1.0350

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Euro started a decent increase above the 1.0200 and 1.0280 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair gained pace above the 1.0420 level to move into a positive zone.

It tested the 1.0480 zone before there was a correction towards 1.0300. The pair is now rising and trading above the 1.0350 level. It seems to be facing resistance near the 1.0375 and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

The first major resistance is near the 1.0400 level. A break above the 1.0400 resistance level could start a fresh upward move. In the stated case, it could even surpass 1.0450 on FXOpen.

Conversely, the pair might start a fresh decline below 1.0350. The next key support is near 1.0320, below the pair could decline towards the 1.0300 level. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0250 level in the coming sessions.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.