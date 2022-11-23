Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Wed, Nov 23, 2022 @ 14:44 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • Natural gas broke resistance level 7.230
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 8.160

Natural gas recently broke above the resistance level 7.230 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October), intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The breakout of the resistance level 7.230 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave (iii).

Natural gas can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 8.160 (top of wave (ii) from the end of September and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave (iii)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

