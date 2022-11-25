Fri, Nov 25, 2022 @ 13:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDCHF Wave Analysis

AUDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDCHF reversed from support level 0.6300
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6425

AUDCHF recently reversed up from the strong support level 0.6300 (which stopped wave (1) with the daily Morning Star from the start of November).

The support level 0.6300 was further strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward correction from October.

Given the oversold Stochastic, AUDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6425 (which has been reversing the price from October).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.