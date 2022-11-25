Fri, Nov 25, 2022 @ 13:40 GMT
EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from support level 0.8590
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8700

EURGBP just recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 0.8590 (that has been repeatedly reversing this currency pair from the middle of July, as can be seen below), standing near the daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March

The upward reversal from the support level 0.8590 stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (2) from the start of November.

EURGBP can be expected to rise further in the active impulse wave (3) toward the next resistance level 0.8700.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

