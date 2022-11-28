GER 40 Hits Critical Resistance

The Dax 40 steadies over upbeat German Q3 GDP. The RSI’s overbought condition is a sign of overextension. As the index tests June’s high of 14700, short-term traders may look to trim their exposure. 14370 is the first support and its breach might give buyers an excuse to bail out. Then 14150 at the confluence of a recent daily low and the 20-day moving average would be a key level to prevent broader liquidation. On the upside, a break above the ceiling could lay the groundwork for a bullish reversal in the medium-term.