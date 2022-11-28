USD/JPY: Signals of Bearish Continuation Expose Fibo Target at 135.47

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fresh bearish acceleration on Monday (down 1.1% since opening), broke clearly through pivotal Fibo support at 138.62 (61.8% of 130.39/151.94) which recently contained several attacks and cracked Nov 15 spike low at 137.67, hitting the lowest since late August.

This signals continuation of larger downtrend from multi-decade peak (151.94), which paused for consolidation in past two weeks after a massive losses in the first week of November.

Bears focus target at 135.47 (Fibo 76.4%) but see a minimum requirement on close below 138.62 (Fibo 61.8%) for confirmation.

Daily studies show strong negative momentum and MA’s in full bearish setup that reinforces bearish structure, along with a massive monthly bearish candle (USDJPY is on track for a drop of over 7% in November).

Res: 138.62; 139.50; 139.79; 140.00.

Sup: 137.49; 136.17; 135.81; 135.47.