Dollar Index: Bears Pressure Key Support Zone

The dollar’s sentiment weakened on Monday, pushing the index lower and signaling possible bearish continuation after a double-Doji (Thu/Fri).

Fresh bears cracked pivotal 200DMA (105.25) the upper boundary of key support zone at 105.25/104.96, defined by 200DMA, Nov 15 spike low and Fibo 38.2% of 89.15/114.72 uptrend, with sustained break here to signal further weakness of the greenback, already on track for strong monthly fall in November.

Bearish daily techs contribute to dollar-negative fundamentals as signals that Fed would soften its aggressive approach to policy tightening, weigh strongly.

Res: 106.43; 107.11; 107.88; 108.06.

Sup: 105.15; 104.96; 104.49; 103.40.