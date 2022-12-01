EUR/USD Regains Traction

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar plunged after Fed Chairman Powell signalled a slowdown in rate hikes. A close above the recent high of 1.0450 was an encouraging sign that the optimism is still prevailing. But the psychological level of 1.0500 has caused some profit-taking, weighing on the rebound. After a bounce off 1.0300 and above 1.0390, a retest of 1.0500 and a bullish breakout would carry the single currency to its 5-month high (1.0600) against the US dollar. Further down, 1.0220 near the 30-day moving average is a critical floor.