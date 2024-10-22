Tue, Oct 22, 2024 @ 05:11 GMT
Gold Hits New High: Can The Momentum Continue?

Gold Hits New High: Can The Momentum Continue?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new high above $2,740.
  • It cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance at $2,660 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices corrected gains and traded below the $71.20 support zone.
  • EUR/USD remains at risk of more losses below 1.0825.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices formed a base above $2,650 against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh surge and cleared many hurdles near $2,700 to set a new all-time high.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance at $2,660 to move into a positive zone. There was a sharp increase above the $2,715 and $2,720 levels.

The price even traded above $2,735 to set a new all-time high. The price is now consolidating gains and trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,601 swing low to the $2,740 high, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,710 level. The first major support is near the $2,688 level. It is close to the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,601 swing low to the $2,740 high.

The main support is now $2,650. A downside break below the $2,650 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,620 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,740 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,750 level. A clear move above the $2,750 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be near $2,765, above which the price could rally toward the $2,780 level.

Looking at Oil, the price struggled near the $72.50 resistance and now remains at risk of more losses below the $70.00 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Fed’s Harker speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

