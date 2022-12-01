Elliott Wave View: FTSE Looking to End 5 Waves

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short term Elliott Wave View in FTSE suggests the rally from 10.13.2022 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 10.13.2022 low, wave 1 ended at 7093.05 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 6997.54. Index then resumed higher in wave 3 towards 7413.82 while pullback in wave 4 ended at 7294.15.

Wave 5 is currently in progress with internal subdivision as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 7423.51 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 7343.37. Up from there, Index formed a nest with wave (i) ended at 7498.34 and wave (ii) ended at 7420. Index then resume higher in wave (iii) which is proposed complete at 7599.27. Expect a small pullback in wave (iv) followed by more upside in wave (v) to complete wave ((iii)). Index should then pullback in wave ((iv)) before 1 more push higher to end wave ((v)) of 5. The Index should show a momentum divergence at the end of wave ((v)) of 5. The 5 waves higher should end cycle from 10.13.2022 low after which a larger 3 waves pullback should happen.

FTSE 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart