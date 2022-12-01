Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 10:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: FTSE Looking to End 5 Waves

Elliott Wave View: FTSE Looking to End 5 Waves

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave View in FTSE suggests the rally from 10.13.2022 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 10.13.2022 low, wave 1 ended at 7093.05 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 6997.54. Index then resumed higher in wave 3 towards 7413.82 while pullback in wave 4 ended at 7294.15.

Wave 5 is currently in progress with internal subdivision as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 7423.51 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 7343.37. Up from there, Index formed a nest with wave (i) ended at 7498.34 and wave (ii) ended at 7420. Index then resume higher in wave (iii) which is proposed complete at 7599.27. Expect a small pullback in wave (iv) followed by more upside in wave (v) to complete wave ((iii)). Index should then pullback in wave ((iv)) before 1 more push higher to end wave ((v)) of 5. The Index should show a momentum divergence at the end of wave ((v)) of 5. The 5 waves higher should end cycle from 10.13.2022 low after which a larger 3 waves pullback should happen.

FTSE 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.