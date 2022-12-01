Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 14:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDNZD broke support level 1.0755
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0700

AUDNZD under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key support level 1.0755 (which has been reversing the price from May).

The breakout of the support level 1.0755 accelerated the impulse wave (iii) of the medium-term downward impulse wave C from the middle of November.

AUDNZD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0700 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (iii)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.