Fri, Dec 02, 2022 @ 18:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF reversed from support level 0.9380
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9500

USDCHF currency pair just reversed up sharply from the key multi-month support level 0.9380 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of April).

The upward reversal from the support level 0.9380 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (iii).

Given the clear bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9500 (which stopped wave (ii)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.