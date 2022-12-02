USDCHF Wave Analysis

- USDCHF reversed from support level 0.9380
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9500
USDCHF currency pair just reversed up sharply from the key multi-month support level 0.9380 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of April).
The upward reversal from the support level 0.9380 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (iii).
Given the clear bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9500 (which stopped wave (ii)).