EUR/GBP Struggles for Support

The higher-beta pound outperforms across the board thanks to improved risk sentiment. The recent rebound came to a halt at 0.8670 and a subsequent fall below the critical floor at 0.8570 indicates that the path of least resistance is down. This is an invalidation of the rally from early September after a two-month long consolidation. As buying interest becomes scarce, the bears may see a rebound as an opportunity to sell into strength. 0.8500 would be the next target should the sell-off regains momentum.

