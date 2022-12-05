EUR/GBP Struggles for Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The higher-beta pound outperforms across the board thanks to improved risk sentiment. The recent rebound came to a halt at 0.8670 and a subsequent fall below the critical floor at 0.8570 indicates that the path of least resistance is down. This is an invalidation of the rally from early September after a two-month long consolidation. As buying interest becomes scarce, the bears may see a rebound as an opportunity to sell into strength. 0.8500 would be the next target should the sell-off regains momentum.