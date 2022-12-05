EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Monday, the market major has reached 1.0580. It must be realized, that this is not because the euro is strong but because the dollar is weak. Investors are undermining the USD, treading on statistics and upcoming decisions of the US Federal Reserve System.

The labour market in the US remains vigorous. In November, the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, and the NFP grew by 263 thousand instead of 200 thousand forecast. Average hourly wage increased by 5.1% y/y upon growing by 4.6% in October.

All this makes the employment picture quite stable and gives us an idea that the US business withstands the growing expenses on crediting quite efficiently. The wage fund has expanded, which hinders the market idea about the interest rate growing by 50 base points in December.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With all this background, the USD is really unstable, which is obvious in the quotes.

On H4, the currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0466. Today the market is trying to break it upwards. The structure of growth is expected to extend to 1.0634, and after it is reached, a link of correction to 1.0464 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0703. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the MACD: its line is directed strictly upwards, which suggests further growth.

On H1, the pair has completed an impulse of growth to 1.0531. Today the market has formed a consolidation range around it, and with an escape upwards, it extends the structure of growth to 1.0634. Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator. Its signal line is above 80 and shows no evidence of decline as yet.