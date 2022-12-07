Wed, Dec 07, 2022 @ 14:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Recovery Gains Pace But Needs More Evidence for Reversal Signal

USD/JPY: Recovery Gains Pace But Needs More Evidence for Reversal Signal

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY advances for the third consecutive day and cracks initial barrier at 137.94 (Fibo 23.6% of 151.94/133.62 descend).

The dollar received fresh boost from renewed warnings from economists that the US economy is heading into recession, despite recent encouraging signals from solid US economic data which revived hopes that the largest world economy may skip recession.

Recovery emerged after a bear-trap under ascending 200DMA, with initial signals of reversal pattern forming on daily chart, though bulls would require more evidence, as overall structure is still bearish.

Break of 137.94 would generate initial bullish signal which would require lift above pivotal barriers at 140.00/60 (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of 151.94/133.62) to sideline short-term bears.

Broken 5DMA (136.17) marks initial support which should keep the downside protected and maintain bear-term bullish bias.

Caution on drop below 200DMA (134.83) loss of which would signal bearish continuation.

Res: 137.94; 138.81; 140.00; 140.62
Sup: 136.78; 136.17; 134.83; 133.62

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.