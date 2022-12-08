Thu, Dec 08, 2022 @ 12:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: A Complex Bullish Correction is Close to its End

EUR/USD: A Complex Bullish Correction is Close to its End

Orbex
By Orbex

In the long term, the EURUSD currency is expected to form a bearish cycle impulse, which consists of five main sub-waves I-II-III-IV-V.

Most likely, the cycle impulse sub-wave III was fully completed, after which the formation of a bullish correction IV began. This correction is similar to a triple zigzag consisting of primary sub- waves.

The primary sub-waves look complete. The development of the last sub-wave is expected in the near future. It may form a double zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y) near 1.0902. At that level, correction IV will be at 50% of impulse III.

According to the alternative scenario, cycle correction IV has been fully completed.

In the last section of the chart, we can notice the development of the initial part of the cycle wave V, which takes the form of a primary impulse or an ending diagonal.

It is assumed that the bears can re-go to the minimum of 0.953, at which a large impulse wave III was completed.

Perhaps we will continue to observe the main currency pair further.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.