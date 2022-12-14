Wed, Dec 14, 2022 @ 10:32 GMT
US Oil Sees Timid Rebound

WTI crude bounced after OPEC said it expected demand growth from relaxed COVID policies in China. The price took off at its 12-month low and the psychological level of 70.00. But the bulls will need strong and convincing momentum above this month’s high at 82.00 before they could turn the pessimistic mood around. Before that, the support-turned-resistance at 77.00 is the first hurdle where renewed selling could be expected while the RSI shows an overbought situation. 73.30 is a fresh support and 70.00 a critical floor.

