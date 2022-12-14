Wed, Dec 14, 2022 @ 10:32 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD: Has the Formation of a Bullish Primary Impulse Been Completed?

NZD/USD: Has the Formation of a Bullish Primary Impulse Been Completed?

Orbex
By Orbex

A closer look at the 1H timeframe shows that the NZDUSD market has already completed the formation of a cycle actionary wave y.

Thus, in the last section of the chart, we can see the formation of a new bullish trend. Most likely, there is a construction of the primary wave Ⓐ, which may take the form of an impulse of the intermediate degree (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.

It is assumed that the bulls will push the market to 0.662. At that level, intermediate wave (5) will be at 61.8% of intermediate impulse wave (3).

An alternative scenario suggests that the primary wave Ⓐ is fully completed. This is an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).

Thus, the beginning of a bearish correction Ⓑ is expected in the near future, which is the second part of the expected zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.

Most likely, the price in a potential correction Ⓑ will fall to 0.601. At that level, it will be at 50% of primary impulse Ⓐ.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.