EUR/USD Rallies Along Trend Line

Thu, Dec 15, 2022 @ 08:56 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The euro steadies ahead of the ECB interest decision today. On the daily chart, the pair is heading to last May’s high of 1.0800 after bouncing off 1.0300 on the 20-day moving average. Zooming into the hourly time frame, the euro has been climbing along a rising trend line, with a fresh support at the base (1.0530) of the latest momentum. The bullish mood may continue to carry the price action, but selling pressure could grow as the pair approaches the supply zone where short-term buyers might start to take profit.

At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

