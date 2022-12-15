Thu, Dec 15, 2022 @ 08:56 GMT
AUD/USD Tests Major Resistance

The US dollar softened after the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected. The bulls have been probing resistance under September’s high of 0.6900 for a couple of weeks. Profit-taking was not enough to trigger a broader sell-off, which suggests that sentiment has stayed rather upbeat. The latest surge shows strong commitment from the long side and a bullish breakout could extend gains above the psychological level of 0.7000. The demand zone around 0.6780 is key in keeping the momentum in play.

