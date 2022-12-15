Silver is About to Slow Down

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver made some nice recovery recently which looks like an impulse. But, we can now see it finishing a five-wave cycle from October lows and also a five-wave cycle of the lower degree within 5th wave. Well, in Elliott wave theory, after every five waves, we can expect a slow down, so silver could retrace the price at least back to the former wave 4 support, especially if we consider RSI divergence.

We are actually observing a higher degree wave (4) correction that can retest 22-20 support zone before a bullish continuation, but only if the price manages to stays above 18 invalidation level.