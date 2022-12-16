Fri, Dec 16, 2022 @ 04:31 GMT
CHFJPY Wave Analysis

  • CHFJPY rising inside short-term impulse wave 3
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 149.0

CHFJPY continues to rise inside the short-term impulse wave 3, which previously broke the

resistance level 147.00 standing near the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from September.

The breakout of the resistance level 147.00 continues the clear multi-month uptrend inside which the pair has been moving from the start of this year.

CHFJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 149.0 (top of the previous waves (b) and (ii) and the target for the completion of the active wave (iii)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

