CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY rising inside short-term impulse wave 3

Likely to rise to resistance level 149.0

CHFJPY continues to rise inside the short-term impulse wave 3, which previously broke the

resistance level 147.00 standing near the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from September.

The breakout of the resistance level 147.00 continues the clear multi-month uptrend inside which the pair has been moving from the start of this year.

CHFJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 149.0 (top of the previous waves (b) and (ii) and the target for the completion of the active wave (iii)).