NZD/USD Struggles for Support

The New Zealand dollar edges lower over a larger-than-expected trade deficit in November. The bears have faded last week’s bullish momentum and pushed the kiwi back below 0.6400. This level has since become a fresh resistance which suggests strong pressure ahead. Previous lows around 0.6300 coincide with the 20-day moving average and an attempt to break below puts the pair at the risk of a deeper correction, with 0.6200 as a possible target. A close back above 0.6400 would keep buyers in the game.