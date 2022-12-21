XAU/USD Grinds Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A retreating US dollar boosted the appeal of bullion. Despite the metal’s choppy price action, the bulls have been looking to consolidate their gains above August’s high of 1805. With sentiment shifting to a brighter side, more buyers may place follow-up bids as the RSI drops back to the neutral area on the daily chart. This could be confirmed by the price bouncing off the 20-day moving average (1775) then the psychological tag of 1800. A close above the recent high of 1823 could attract momentum buyers and trigger a rally to 1860.