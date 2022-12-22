US Oil Grinds Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude edges higher over a larger-than-expected draw in US inventories. The commodity has so far found support at a 12-month low also the psychological handle of 70.00. Then a brief retracement saw follow-up bids over 73.50, suggesting solid interest from the buy side. A break above the recent high of 77.70 would open the path towards the daily resistance at 82.50 where renewed selling could be expected. Its breach, however, would put the oil price back on track. 75.80 is a fresh support in case of weakness.