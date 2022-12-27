DAX 40 Under Pressure

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 steadied as US PCE and durable goods showed a slowdown in November. On the daily chart, after the index hit June’s high of 14650 – a boundary between bearish continuation and bullish reversal, a bearish MA cross indicates souring sentiment. The sell-off below 14300 has put the bulls on the defensive. While the RSI’s oversold condition has attracted bargain hunters, they may be wary of taking big positions during a week of thin liquidity. 14150 is resistance and 13700 support from the mid-November extension.