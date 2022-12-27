Tue, Dec 27, 2022 @ 19:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDAX 40 Under Pressure

DAX 40 Under Pressure

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dax 40 steadied as US PCE and durable goods showed a slowdown in November. On the daily chart, after the index hit June’s high of 14650 – a boundary between bearish continuation and bullish reversal, a bearish MA cross indicates souring sentiment. The sell-off below 14300 has put the bulls on the defensive. While the RSI’s oversold condition has attracted bargain hunters, they may be wary of taking big positions during a week of thin liquidity. 14150 is resistance and 13700 support from the mid-November extension.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.