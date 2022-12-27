Tue, Dec 27, 2022 @ 19:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Hits Three-Week High on Improved Sentiment

WTI Oil Hits Three-Week High on Improved Sentiment

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The WTI oil price rose above $80 per barrel and hit the highest level in three weeks on Tuesday, as the latest easing of Covid restriction on China improved the outlook for demand, while cuts to US energy production caused by winter storms added to supply concerns.

Daily studies show strong bullish momentum and MA’s (10/20/30) in bullish setup that underpins the action.

Close above pivotal barriers at $80.00/$80.20 (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of $83.32/$70.09 bear-leg) is needed to confirm bullish stance for extension towards $82.05 (falling 55DMA) and $83.32 (Dec peak and the lower top of larger $93.72/$70.09 downtrend).

Broken Fibo 61.8% barrier at $78.27 (reinforced by rising 5DMA) should contain dips to keep larger bulls off $70.09 low (Dec 9 low) in play.

Res: 81.02; 82.05; 82.70; 83.32
Sup: 80.00; 79.30; 78.27; 77.86

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.