Wed, Dec 28, 2022 @ 16:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Recoups Losses

USD/JPY Recoups Losses

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar regained some lost ground on the back of rising Treasury yields. The price action is seeking to hold above August’s low of 130.80 as a bearish breakout could pave the way for sustained weakness in the new year. The bounce could be driven by sellers’ profit-taking in this critical demand zone. 135.00 at the confluence of a support-turned-resistance and the 20-day moving average might make it a tough level to crack. Its breach, however, would turn the tide in the bulls’ favour. 132.70 is the closest support.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.