USD/JPY Recoups Losses

The US dollar regained some lost ground on the back of rising Treasury yields. The price action is seeking to hold above August’s low of 130.80 as a bearish breakout could pave the way for sustained weakness in the new year. The bounce could be driven by sellers’ profit-taking in this critical demand zone. 135.00 at the confluence of a support-turned-resistance and the 20-day moving average might make it a tough level to crack. Its breach, however, would turn the tide in the bulls’ favour. 132.70 is the closest support.