Wed, Dec 28, 2022 @ 16:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Jones 30 Stays in Range

Dow Jones 30 Stays in Range

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones treads water as thinning liquidity and few economic data keep investors at bay. The sell-off in mid-December has prompted short-term buyers to bail out. Though the latest retracement secured bids in the critical demand zone around 32500. A rally back above 33450 would help the bulls regain confidence. 34400 near the recent top is a major resistance and the recovery could be back on track should buyers succeed in lifting the last offers over there. On the downside, 32850 is the first support.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.