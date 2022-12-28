Dow Jones 30 Stays in Range

The Dow Jones treads water as thinning liquidity and few economic data keep investors at bay. The sell-off in mid-December has prompted short-term buyers to bail out. Though the latest retracement secured bids in the critical demand zone around 32500. A rally back above 33450 would help the bulls regain confidence. 34400 near the recent top is a major resistance and the recovery could be back on track should buyers succeed in lifting the last offers over there. On the downside, 32850 is the first support.