Thu, Dec 29, 2022 @ 11:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Seeks Support

GBP/USD Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound struggles as market sentiment remains cautious with thin liquidity. The pair is still looking to hold onto its gains after clearing last August’s high of 1.2280. Even though short-term buyers have bailed out, the psychological level of 1.2000 has seen an inflow of buying interests. But only a close above 1.2140 would signal confidence in Sterling and help turn the market mood around. 1.1190 is a critical level to keep the directional bias upward in the weeks to come, and its break could trigger a deeper correction.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Gann Swing Charts

Understanding Pivot Points

Your Trading Plan Is Essential

Risk-on and Risk-off

What Can We Learn from Successful Traders?

ECN Forex Trading Explained

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.