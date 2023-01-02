EUR/GBP Breaks Higher

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro strengthened after ECB President Lagarde hinted at more tightening to cap wage growth. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart confirms the pair’s recovery. A break above October’s high of 0.8860 might have put the euro on a fast track towards this year’s high above 0.9100. 0.8900 is the next resistance and 0.8970 at the start of a sell-off in September the last obstacle. An overbought RSI may trigger a limited pullback which could attract bids from trend-followers. Between 0.8820 and 0.8790 lies an important demand zone.