Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 00:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP Breaks Higher

EUR/GBP Breaks Higher

Orbex
By Orbex

The euro strengthened after ECB President Lagarde hinted at more tightening to cap wage growth. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart confirms the pair’s recovery. A break above October’s high of 0.8860 might have put the euro on a fast track towards this year’s high above 0.9100. 0.8900 is the next resistance and 0.8970 at the start of a sell-off in September the last obstacle. An overbought RSI may trigger a limited pullback which could attract bids from trend-followers. Between 0.8820 and 0.8790 lies an important demand zone.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.