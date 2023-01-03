Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 13:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Recoups Losses

AUD/USD Recoups Losses

Orbex
By Orbex

The Australian dollar edges higher as traders shun safe haven assets like the greenback. The pair has clawed back a big chunk of its losses from the liquidation in mid-December. The bulls have shifted their focus to the previous peak at 0.6900. A bullish breakout would extend the aussie’s recovery in the medium-term. In the meantime, they may consolidate their holding above 0.6800 with 0.6760 as the closest support. That would attract more buying interest. 0.6710 is a second layer of defence in case of further hesitation.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.