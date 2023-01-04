Wed, Jan 04, 2023 @ 10:21 GMT
USDCHF Loses Ground after Exciting Rally

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCHF experienced its fastest daily rally in a couple of months on Tuesday, advancing by 1.2% to chart an almost one-month high of 0.9397.

Despite the strong bullish momentum, the price could not crawl back above the broken support trendline from the 2021 lows, sliding back to the red zone on Wednesday.

A bullish bias has yet to be confirmed as the RSI keeps hovering below its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD, although above its red signal line, is still dipped in the negative area.

If the decline continues below the 0.9300 psychological mark, the bears will attempt to re-activate the downtrend from November’s highs below the 0.9200 level. This is where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 uptrend is positioned. Hence, an extension lower could fortify selling pressures likely towards the 0.9155 constraining zone, while a more aggressive decline could retest the 2022 bottom around 0.9090 and the 78.6% Fibo zone of 0.9055.

Alternatively, a bounce back above the key support-turned-resistance trendline and the 0.9400 number could initially take a rest near the 50% Fibonacci barricade of 0.9450 before accelerating towards the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 0.9555. Running higher, the pair will push for a close above the 38.2% Fibonacci number of 0.9616, where the constraining line from June happens to be.

In short, USDCHF has not escaped the bearish area yet despite its latest exciting upturn. For that to happen, the price will need a sustainable recovery above 0.9400 and beyond 0.9450. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

