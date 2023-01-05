USD/CHF Retests Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar struggles as the Fed minutes confirms a slower pace in its interest rate increases. Last April’s low of 0.9200 has offered some support and the surge above 0.9340 prompted sellers to trim their exposure. Follow-up bids above the fresh resistance 0.9400 will be needed to keep the momentum going and cement a reversal. The current pullback may attract bargain hunters, but a failure to contain it above 0.9200 would signal weakness, opening the door to a bearish drift in the weeks to come.