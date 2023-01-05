XAU/USD to Test Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold stays high amid the US dollar’s softness across the board. On the daily chart, the precious metal has found solid demand along the 20-day moving average and is on its way to last June’s peak at 1880. A bullish breakout would lay the foundation for an extension to the support-turned-resistance of 1940 from last April’s sell-off. On the hourly time frame, an overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback, but the bullish drive would remain intact as long as the price is above 1840. 1815 on the MA would be another support.