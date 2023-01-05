XAU/USD to Test Resistance

Thu, Jan 05, 2023 @ 10:43 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

Gold stays high amid the US dollar’s softness across the board. On the daily chart, the precious metal has found solid demand along the 20-day moving average and is on its way to last June’s peak at 1880. A bullish breakout would lay the foundation for an extension to the support-turned-resistance of 1940 from last April’s sell-off. On the hourly time frame, an overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback, but the bullish drive would remain intact as long as the price is above 1840. 1815 on the MA would be another support.

