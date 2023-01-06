Fri, Jan 06, 2023 @ 06:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDCAD reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.9071

AUDCAD currency pair recently reversed down sharply from the resistance area located between the pivotal resistance level 0.9325 (top of the previous correction (A)) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.9325 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the clear bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, AUDCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.9071 (low of the previous corrections A and (b)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.