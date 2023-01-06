NZD/USD Tests Key Support

Fri, Jan 06, 2023 @ 09:47 GMT
The US dollar soared after jobless claims showed resilience of the labour market. On the daily chart, the directional bias remains up with the pair seeking to secure a foothold. A previous sharp drop found support over 0.6200, but its failure to reclaim 0.6360 could be detrimental to the market mood. Stiff selling pressure has led to a retest of 0.6200 and an oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters in that demand zone. Its breach would reveal a lack of interest in the kiwi, reversing its trajectory for the next few days.

