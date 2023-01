The Dow Jones 30 bounces as mixed US job data may temper the Fed’s hawkishness. The swings between 32500 and 33500 along the 30-day moving average showed a temporary equilibrium between supply and demand. A bullish breakout means that the recovery bias is still intact and 32900 is now the immediate support. 34350 at the origin of the mid-December trough is an important resistance. The bulls would have the last laugh if they succeed in pushing past it, resuming the rally from last October.