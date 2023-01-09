XAU/USD: Weaker Dollar and Improved Sentiment Lift Gold to 8-Month High

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold rises to 8-month high on Monday, lifted by weaker dollar on growing expectations that the Fed would further decelerate its policy tightening, as well as improving sentiment on top gold consumer – China, opening its borders.

The yellow metal advanced around 0.5% on Monday until the start of the US session, extending Friday’s 1.9% rally (the biggest one-day gain since Nov 10.

Bulls probe through the top of thickening weekly cloud ($1877), where headwinds are expected, as bullish momentum is fading on daily chart and stochastic indicator is showing bearish divergence.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Overall picture remains bullish and additionally underpinned by Friday’s bullish engulfing, with corrective dips likely to be shallow and offer better opportunities to re-join bullish action.

Bulls look for a break through weekly cloud top to attack targets at $1896/$1900 (Fibo 61.8% of $2070/$1614 / psychological).

Broken Fibo 50% of $2070/$1614 reverted to solid support which should ideally contain and guard pivotal support at $1832 (rising 10DMA).

Res: 1880; 1886; 1896; 1900.

Sup: 1866; 1853; 1842; 1832.