EUR/GBP Attempts to Recover

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound softens as the BoE’s chief economist warns of persistent inflation. On the daily chart, the euro is in a consolidation after it lifted last October’s high of 0.8860. A slide below 0.8780 may have prompted intraday traders to take profit, which could cause a choppy price action in the near term. 0.8770 is a fresh support and 0.8720 at the base of the bullish breakout is confluent with the 30-day moving average. Selling pressure could be expected between 0.8830 then 0.8870, but a breakout may trigger a bullish continuation.