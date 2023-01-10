Tue, Jan 10, 2023 @ 11:31 GMT
EUR/GBP Attempts to Recover

The pound softens as the BoE’s chief economist warns of persistent inflation. On the daily chart, the euro is in a consolidation after it lifted last October’s high of 0.8860. A slide below 0.8780 may have prompted intraday traders to take profit, which could cause a choppy price action in the near term. 0.8770 is a fresh support and 0.8720 at the base of the bullish breakout is confluent with the 30-day moving average. Selling pressure could be expected between 0.8830 then 0.8870, but a breakout may trigger a bullish continuation.

