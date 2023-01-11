AUD/USD Breaks Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar strengthened over better-than-expected retail sales in November. On the daily chart, the price has been grinding along the 30-day average (0.6720). A close above the double top (0.6890) is a sign that the bulls are strongly committed. The psychological level of 0.7000 coincides with the origin of a late August high, making it a key hurdle before the aussie could extend higher. On the downside, 0.6820 is the immediate support and 0.6720 the bulls’ second line of defence in case of hesitation.