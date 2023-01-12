US Oil Struggles for Bids

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude jumped as the EU worked on more sanctions against Moscow. The price is consolidating above 70.00 as the bulls cling on the psychological level and 12-month low. The 70.00-81.10 range may be narrowing as traders probe levels back and forth. 74.30 is a fresh support to prevent the commodity from revisiting the critical floor right below. A close above the former support 78.30 may brighten up the mood and attract more buying interests. Only a rally above 81.00 would pave the way for a bullish reversal.