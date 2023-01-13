Nasdaq 100 Bounces Higher

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 popped higher after data showed that US inflation might have reversed its course. A break above 11280 prompted sellers to cover their positions, easing the downward pressure. After the index had a secure footing over 11030, the subsequent rally suggests that the bulls have taken over. A whipsaw above 11230 indicates solid support as buyers were fast to keep the price action afloat. The start of the liquidation back in mid-December at 11830 could be the next target when momentum buyers get involved.