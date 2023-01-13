Fri, Jan 13, 2023 @ 08:36 GMT
Nasdaq 100 Bounces Higher

The Nasdaq 100 popped higher after data showed that US inflation might have reversed its course. A break above 11280 prompted sellers to cover their positions, easing the downward pressure. After the index had a secure footing over 11030, the subsequent rally suggests that the bulls have taken over. A whipsaw above 11230 indicates solid support as buyers were fast to keep the price action afloat. The start of the liquidation back in mid-December at 11830 could be the next target when momentum buyers get involved.

