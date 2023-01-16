Gold Price Started a Fresh Increase from $1,865

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a fresh increase from the $1,865 zone against the US Dollar. The price was able to settle above the $1,880 level to move into a positive zone.

The pair even climbed above the $1,900 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price is now trading above the $1,910 level and is showing positive signs. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,930 level.

The first major resistance is near $1,942 on FXOpen. The next main resistance could be near the $1,950 level, above which the price could start a steady increase towards the $1,965 level.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the $1,920 level. The next major support is near the $1,910 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,888 support level in the near term. Any more losses might call for a test of $1,880.