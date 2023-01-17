Tue, Jan 17, 2023 @ 03:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNikkei 225 Index Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225 Index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Nikkei 225 reversed from key support level 25695.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 26500.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed up from the key support level 25695.00 (which has been repeatedly reversing this index from last May).

The upward reversal from the support level 25695.00 continues the active long-term upward impulse wave ③, which also previously started from the same support level.

Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 26500.00 (which has been reversing the index from the end of December).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.